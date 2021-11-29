The Webster Groves Police Department recently welcomed its two newest members, Officers Nicolas Harris and Cara Hern.
Harris is a six-year U.S. Navy veteran who holds an undergraduate degree from Oglethorpe University and a graduate degree from the University of Chicago. He will be assigned to the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy in January for training and will be assigned as a patrol officer after he graduates in June.
Hern is a graduate of the University of Missouri Law Enforcement Training Institute and has an associate degree in criminal justice. She has seven years of law enforcement experience, most recently in Arnold, Missouri. She is currently assigned as a patrol officer.