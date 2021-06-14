Shrewsbury’s police officers could soon be equipped with body cameras. The city’s police vehicle cameras would also be updated and fire department vehicles would get cameras too, if the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen gives approval at its next meeting.
During a discussion of the issue at the June 8 board meeting, Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas and Fire Chief Chris Amenn said plans are to contract with Georgia-based Utility Associates, Inc. for body cameras, including 20 police body cameras, accessories, and uniforms or uniform retrofits at a cost of roughly $182,000 for the police department and roughly $62,000 for the fire department equipment.
“We now have in-car police cameras and dash cams, but this will be the first time our police will have body-worn cameras,” Vargas said.
The city’s in-car police camera system, which is five years old, is out of date with hardware that needs updating.
Amenn said the city’s fire vehicles don’t have cameras, though they’re needed while traveling in case of issues like vehicle accidents.
“Also, with the implementation of our new computer-aided dispatching center, we dispatch for urgent calls based on actual location and this new system integrates new routers in vehicles,” he said. “We last bought routers in 2002 and the technology has changed into one system.”
Vargas said the contract will be for five years.
“Our initial agreement with an original sales rep had been to spread the contract cost out equally over five years,” Vargas said. “But a new boss had said their typical plan is for 50% down and the balance paid over four years. However, they are now agreeing to do 40% down and the rest over four years, which is something we need to get board approval on.”
Vargas said as part of the contract, the company will replace body cameras at no charge after the first three years. She added that St. Louis County recently started using this body camera system, and several local municipalities are looking at using the same one.
“If we purchase these cameras, they would, for instance, turn on for county and other major police or fire events and vice versa — they have a geosensing capability, and, if there’s a major event and other departments are called into help who have these cameras, the body cameras will automatically go on as we enter a certain radius,” she said. “We feel this is an officer safety issue.”
Mike Travaglini Sworn In As Mayor
Mike Travaglini was sworn in as the mayor at the June 8 meeting, having been appointed by the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen to finish out the final year of Mayor Scherer’s term. Travaglini will serve as mayor until the term expires in April 2022.
Scherer stepped down from his post as mayor last month after being diagnosed with cancer.
New City Website
The city will soon be selecting a provider for a new website.
“We have had a previous website launch with our in-house provider of many years that didn’t quite meet our expectations,” City Administrator Jonathan Greever said. “We hope to issue the request to at least four of the main municipal website providers that many neighboring cities have told us have done a wonderful job for them.”
He said cost estimates range between $5,000 and $30,000.
“We feel it’s extremely important, especially in a post-COVID world, to get correct information out to the public,” Greever said, noting expectations are for a contract to start the end of August.