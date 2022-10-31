The number of vehicle thefts and stolen items from unlocked vehicles is on the rise in Shrewsbury, and the police department is looking for more enforcement options to curb the problem.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas asked board of aldermen members Tuesday to consider an ordinance passed recently in unincorporated areas of St. Louis County that would make it a crime for a person to test or pull doors of successive vehicles, or open or attempt to open the trunk of successive vehicles, without permission.
The footage from home security videos is becoming all too familiar, Vargas said, with groups of people going from driveway to driveway and vehicle to vehicle pulling door handles in an attempt to gain access to unlocked vehicles. Currently, that behavior alone is not considered an offense in Shrewsbury.
“Right now, if you catch someone tampering with a door, we can’t do much,” Vargas said. “With an ordinance in place, we could take them into custody. It helps us add one more layer of protection and gives us a little more teeth once we have suspects.”
That could include up to a $1,000 fine and or 90 days in jail.
Board members will be presented with a bill at the next regular meeting.
Goodcents Deli & First-In Turf
In economic development news, the board unanimously approved signage for the Goodcents Deli Fresh Sub shop being built at 7517 Watson Road, and a special use permit for First-In Turf to operate a lawn care and landscaping business at 7725 Watson Road in what is currently a vacant lot.