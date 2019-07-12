One of four runaway boys from Webster Groves has been located, police said Friday morning, July 12.
Trey Robinson has been "located in good health and returned," Cpt. Stephen Spear of the Webster Groves Police Department said. He did not provide further details.
Trey is one of four boys the police department put out an alert about on Thursday, July 11, asking for the public's help in locating them. The boys were last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Police believe they ran away together.
Police are still looking for the other boys:
- Marquis McCully, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet tall, approximately 111 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Davon Shaw, black male, 12 years of age, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 112 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Javon Chism, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 139 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.