Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Webster Groves. A suspect is in custody.
The Webster Groves Police Department was called to the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, for a report of an assault. Police found a victim at the scene suffering from a stab wound to the chest, according to Lt. Erich Weimer.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Weimer added that a suspect was arrested at the scene and charges are pending. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
No other details have been released. The Times will update this story as more information becomes available.