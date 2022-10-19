Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Webster Groves in which a victim was shot in the chest.
The victim, who police have identified as an 18-year-old male, was treated at a hospital and has been released, according to the Webster Groves Police Department. A person of interest was questioned, but no charges have been filed.
The Webster Groves Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue. Reasnor is located off of Bell Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park.
Police said the victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was stabilized, transported to the hospital and later released, according to Lt. Erich Weimer of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Weimer said a person of interest was identified at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning. He said no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing. He said police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
No other details have been released, but the Times will update this story when more information is available.