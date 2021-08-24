Nearly two weeks after a home invasion in Webster Groves turned deadly, police have identified the suspect who was shot and killed by the homeowner as Brian A. Vazquez, a 43-year-old white, homeless man.
Vazquez was fatally shot after entering through the back door of a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road near Forest Green Drive at roughly 2:51 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, according to Webster Groves Police Lt. Andy Miller.
He was confronted by the homeowner, who was armed with a shotgun. Miller said the homeowner, whose name has not been released, shot Vazquez when he did not comply with the homeowner’s demands that he leave the residence. Vazquez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are still being tight-lipped about other aspects of the investigation, which is ongoing. Police have not said whether the rear door of the home was locked, if Vazquez and the homeowner were known to each other, or if the homeowner could face charges.
“It is anticipated that a final report will be submitted to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday or Friday this week,” Miller said on Tuesday, Aug. 24. “The release of additional information will be dependent on their review and approval.”
The Times will update this story when additional information is available.