Nearly two weeks after a home invasion in Webster Groves turned deadly, police identified the man who was shot and killed by the homeowner as a 43-year-old homeless man.
Brian A. Vazquez was fatally shot after entering through the back door of a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road near Forest Green Drive at roughly 2:51 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, according to Webster Groves Police Lt. Andy Miller.
Vazquez was identified through fingerprints, but police were hesitant to release his name because of difficulty in notifying the man’s relatives.
During the incident, Vazquez was confronted by the homeowner, who was armed with a shotgun. Miller said the homeowner, whose name has not been released, shot Vazquez when he did not comply with the homeowner’s demands that he leave the residence. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Although police believe Vazquez was homeless, he occasionally stayed with friends. St. Louis County court documents that list his name on several municipal traffic violations in Shrewsbury list his address in the 8900 block of Lou Court in Crestwood. The house on Lou Court is located about a mile from the Webster Groves home where Vazquez was shot. He was scheduled to appear next month in municipal court for the traffic violations.
Police are still being tight-lipped about other aspects of the investigation, which is ongoing. Police have not said whether the rear door of the home was locked, if Vazquez and the homeowner knew each other, or if the homeowner could face charges.
“It is anticipated that a final report will be submitted to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday or Friday this week,” Miller said on Tuesday, Aug. 24. “The release of additional information will be dependent on their review and approval.”