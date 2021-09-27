Webster Groves police have identified the man who died in a Sept. 20 motorcycle accident on Interstate 44 as 41-year-old Ryan Hemkens of Eureka.
The Webster Groves Police Department was notified at 6:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, about a motorcycle which had left the roadway while traveling west on Interstate 44, just east of Elm Avenue. Hemkens was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing to determine
the cause of the crash. The Webster Groves Police Department notes that Hemken was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet at the time of the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have additional information should contact the police at 314-963-5406.