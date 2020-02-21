More than a year after the fatal shooting of a Kirkwood teenager, his family and police are again asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter.
Police have long had the name of suspect Tabyus Mace, but still haven’t located him. Mace, 19, was identified as a person of interest in the days following the shooting death of 18-year-old Kirkwood High School senior Justice Johnson in Overland last January.
Authorities say Mace, who was 18 years old and lived in Kirkwood at the time of the shooting, could still be in the area.
Johnson, who had played football for the Pioneers for two seasons, was killed on the night of Jan. 14, 2019, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at Page Avenue and Ashby Road in Overland. His family said he had been visiting his grandmother at the hospital that night before he went to the McDonald’s to meet up with friends.
“Within 30 minutes of leaving the hospital, Justice was shot in the shoulder for reasons that are still unknown,” Johnson’s uncle, Arty Johnson, said at the time.
Arty Johnson suspects his nephew was the victim of “a robbery that went south,” but no matter the circumstances, he didn’t deserve to die.
At the time of Johnson’s murder, Major Case Squad detectives said Mace, who also attended Kirkwood High and had played football for the Pioneers, was identified by witnesses who said they saw him inside a Jeep that was seen speeding away from the scene. Police released photos of Mace and have been looking for him since.
This recent push to find Mace was prompted by Justice Johnson’s family, who met with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after the one-year mark of his death on Jan. 14, according to his uncle.
“We expressed the urgency of this and them finding him (Mace),” Arty Johnson told the Times earlier this week.
Arty Johnson said investigators now have evidence to believe a third person was in the Jeep the night his nephew was killed. Although nothing will bring his nephew back, Johnson’s entire family would like to see the killer held responsible for his actions.
“Most definitely,” Arty Johnson said.
Other Teen Charged
Three days after Johnson was killed, Joseph R. Jordan III, who graduated from Kirkwood High in 2017 and had also played football for the Pioneers, was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of Justice Johnson.
Jordan, 19, of the 1200 block of Stonecrest Place in Kirkwood, was charged with the felony on Jan. 17, 2019. He was held on $100,000 bond, but his bond was reduced to $75,000 and he was released in May 2019. Jordan is scheduled to appear in court next on March 26, 2020, according to court records.
Investigators say Jordan was seen wiping down the same Jeep that Mace was seen in on the night of Johnson’s murder. A muzzle flash was seen in the back of the Jeep, which indicates the shooter was inside the vehicle, police said. The Jeep fled from the scene, but was located the following day in an alley.
All three boys previously played on the Kirkwood High School football team at some point during their high school careers. Johnson was a senior at Kirkwood High and played football for the Pioneers during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. He transferred to Kirkwood as a junior after attending and playing football at Festus High School.
He didn’t play football his senior year because he wanted to spend more time singing, rapping and performing, according to his uncle. He also had plans to join the U.S. Navy.
Anyone with information pertaining to Mace’s location or the homicide investigation is asked to call the Overland Police Department at (314) 428-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).