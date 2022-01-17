One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill, Kirkwood police dispatcher Crystal McCune used her public comment time to remind city council members of the consequences of inadequate security.
McCune, a part-time dispatcher for the Kirkwood Police Department, asked the Kirkwood City Council at its Jan. 6 meeting to reconsider the 2022 budget to include strengthening security at the dispatch center. She said she and her colleagues, who are civilians and thus not permitted to carry firearms, fear for their safety during a time when protests which “mostly begin peacefully and result in violence” are commonplace.
“It’s heartbreaking that I’m here,” she said. “Police departments are damaged by throwing bricks, setting police cars on fire, breaching the security of the secured areas … Where do we go? Where would we be safe to shelter in place in the event of a breach? What if the protesters are surrounding our building? The majority of the access doors to the police department are all glass.”
McCune said the communication division has a sectional door which does not lock, and two other access points which are also insecure. She cited an incident in January 2021, when police were notified of a planned protest of the city’s handling of a vandalism incident at Kirkwood High School. McCune said while the event ended up being peaceful, she had asked at the time what additional safety measures would be in place to shield employees should the protest become violent.
“The response from administration within the police department was a two-by-four … to place on the floor,” she said. “Someone within the police department wrote on that board, ‘Kirkwood Communications Hi-Tech Security Stick.’ Who would write something like this? This is not a joke.”
McCune said she was told there was no budget for improvements to the communications department until next year, but noted that $15,000 has been allocated to purchase new police uniforms.
Freddy Doss, communications manager for the city of Kirkwood, said the city does not discuss safety plans or procedures externally for the protection of city personnel, but added that the city takes its responsibility to protect personnel, residents and visitors very seriously.