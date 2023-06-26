In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, longtime Warson Woods Police Chief Robert Stanczak accuses city officials of employment discrimination and a hostile work environment.
The suit, filed by Stanczak on June 9 in St. Louis County Circuit Court, largely centers on the actions of former mayor Larry Howe, whom Stanczak, 66, accuses of trying to pressure him out of his job and into retirement because of his age. The lawsuit also claims that Howe subjected Stanczak to defamatory statements and unwarranted criticism, and created a toxic work environment for the chief.
Howe retired from public service in April 2022 when he declined to run for office again after a political career of 24 years in various roles. Stanczak remains the municipality’s police chief and has been in attendance at regular meetings, including the most recent board of aldermen meeting earlier this week.
When contacted by the Times for comment, Stanczak would only say that “the lawsuit speaks for itself.”
Tensions flared in the small community of roughly 2,000 residents in 2021 when Howe and other city leaders brought forward a plan to merge Warson Woods police services with neighboring Glendale, a city of about 6,000. Warson Woods already contracts with Glendale for fire fighting, ambulances and emergency dispatch in addition to sharing a municipal court and other services.
In the proposed merger Stanczak would have stepped down as police chief and taken on a new role as operations manager within Warson Woods. Other officers would have taken jobs in the Glendale Police Department. However, opposition from residents delayed a vote and ultimately quashed the merger.
Stanczak is not the first police chief to sue Warson Woods. His immediate predecessor, Mark Willenbrink, filed suit against the city for wrongful termination in 2004. Meanwhile, the city was suing Willenbrink for alleged misconduct. Both sides dropped their complaints in 2005.
Stanczak had been with Warson Woods for 16 years when he became chief after Willenbrink’s firing.