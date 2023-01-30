Amid a nationwide staffing shortage, the Shrewsbury Police Department is among a growing number of police departments in the St. Louis area looking to license plate reading cameras to help reduce and prevent crime.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas is asking the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen to approve the use of eight Flock cameras, which employ license plate recognition technology to aid in police investigations.
In September 2022, the Shrewsbury Police Department was awarded a 2023 Local Violent Crime Prevention grant by the Missouri Department of Public Safety to fund the installation of eight license plate reader cameras.
The grant covers installation and purchase of the cameras, with no cost to the city for 12 months. Thereafter, the annual cost to retain the cameras is $20,000, for which Vargas said her department would seek grant funding or discontinue its use of the cameras if the city’s budget could not support it.
If approved by the board, the cameras would be installed at entrances to the city, where police could be alerted if a vehicle wanted in a crime passes through Shrewsbury city limits.
Flock representatives were present at the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen work session on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and told city officials that roughly 40 municipalities in the St. Louis area are currently using the technology.
Chief Vargas said her department’s ability to use the information those municipalities share has already proven to be an asset to Shrewsbury.
“Numerous area departments and a couple of Shrewsbury businesses have installed these cameras and allowed our agency access, which has been a tremendous resource in criminal
investigations in our city,” Vargas said. “We hope to add this valuable resource to our force.”
Flock cameras are used by Dierbergs Markets, located at Mackenzie Pointe on Watson Road. The license plate information is shared with the Shrewsbury Police Department, which can then run plate numbers against other systems to determine if a vehicle is wanted in connection with anything from a theft to a kidnapping.
Relaying privacy concerns of some constituents, aldermen questioned how much data is collected and shared through Flock’s system, and for how long and to whom it’s accessible.
Vargas and Flock representatives said the license plate readers only provide plate numbers and the vehicle’s make, model, color, alterations or other unique identifying information, which can then be used by law enforcement to run through other databases for confirmation as to whether the vehicle is associated with a crime.
The data is available to the Flock license owners only, with auditing trails in place to show who is accessing the information. The vehicle data is kept for 30 days, but the audit trail of who accessed it is permanent.
“When you say data, it’s just a picture of the rear of the car — a picture of the license plate,” Vargas said. “I think some people mistake it for the red light cameras with pictures of people’s faces. This is not that. It is only the license plate.”
A license plate, though, can be the key for police departments to solving or even preventing a crime, Flock representatives said. The International Association of Chiefs of Police reports that upwards of 70% of crime involves using a vehicle, and in most cases, a license plate number is the primary piece of evidence law enforcement can use to make an arrest. And because stolen vehicles are often used to commit additional crimes, alerting police when a stolen vehicle or known suspect enters a community can prevent crime before it happens.
“We are not collecting a large database of vehicles whereby we are storing them indefinitely and selling them to third parties. We don’t do that,” said Flock representative Josh Thomas. “We are in the business of helping cities collect evidence to solve crime, so we’re giving them these details and these details only. We don’t collect personally identifiable information, such as a picture of the driver.”
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen has not yet set a date to vote on whether to authorize installation of the cameras for its police department.