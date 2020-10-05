An incident outside of a Kirkwood elementary school has led to the arrest of an 84-year-old man on child pornography charges.
Kirkwood police officers on Sept. 23 were investigating a complaint of an individual taking pictures of children on the St. Peter Catholic School playground. According to police reports, the individual was quite a distance away and was using what appeared to be a professional-style camera.
Using the description provided by the witness and his license plate, the individual was identified as John Heinicke, 84. Officers went to the suspect’s home in south St. Louis County to question him on his intent.
Heinicke let officers inside and they asked to see his computer. He agreed and when he turned on the computer, there was a pornographic picture of a child on the screen.
Heinicke was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.