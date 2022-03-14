Judging from last week’s Times’ Mailbag, voices of reason still predominate here in Webster Groves, but it doesn’t take Spidey sense to detect the forays of an alternative movement testing the waters, mostly in our school board elections.
Last week, one of the letters accused two current members of the school board of ushering in an “anti-racism code of conduct” without giving it serious discussion. First, I have reached out to both school board members, Mr. Kahn and Mr. Todd, on more than one occasion, and have always found them willing to discuss any questions or concerns I have.
What I find more worrisome in this letter is that an alternative to conduct that is sensitive, knowledgeable and respectful of race warrants serious discussion. I understand that some parents may be concerned about their children feeling badly about actions over which they had no control. It’s OK to feel badly about horrific things that happen to people, even if you had nothing to do with it. Empathy is a strong antidote to the factious divisions that are currently tearing at our society and civility. World history and American history are replete with acts of terrible cruelty which continue to this day.
The point is not to blame the students, it is to teach them. In the words of George Santayana, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to relive it.”
Larry Lewis
Webster Groves