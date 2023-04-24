Poet Dwight Bitikofer will read from his second poetry chapbook on Friday, April 28, 7 p.m., at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
The poems in the book, “View From the Third Eye,” are themed around perspectives of seeing. Opening for Bitikofer will be poets Alex Balogh and Susan Trowbridge Adams.
After the reading, Bitikofer will have books available for purchase and signing. Bitikofer’s previous book, “Square Miles & Roundabouts” and the new book are both also available at The Novel Neighbor and Webster Groves Bookshop.
Bitikofer has been active in St. Louis poetry circles for the past two decades. He currently serves on the board of St. Louis Poetry Center. He has shared poetry at open mics and other readings in New York, London, Las Vegas and St. Louis. He has had poems published in Natural Bridge, Oberon and other journals.
Bitikofer retired in 2020 from a 42-year career with community newspapers. He helped start the Webster-Kirkwood Times in 1978 and served as its publisher from 1992 to 2020. He is a resident of Webster Groves.