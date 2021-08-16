Dwight Bitikofer will read selections from his first book of poems, “Square Miles & Roundabouts,” on Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. He will be joined by fellow poets Maria and Alex Balogh and Kim Lozano, who will also read from their works.
Bitikofer, who spent over 40 years publishing the Webster-Kirkwood Times, retired in 2020. He has always written poetry, but has focused on it more since 2000. The 28 poems in “Square Miles & Roundabouts” are themed around places he has lived, traveled or experienced. The book is also supported by a collection of Bitikofer’s photographs.
Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event. For more information, call the Webster Groves Public Library at 314-961-3784.