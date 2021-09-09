Dwight Bitikofer will read selections from his first book of poems, “Square Miles & Roundabouts,” on Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. He will be joined by fellow poets Maria and Alex Balogh, and Kim Lozano, who will also read from their works.
Bitikofer, who spent over 40 years publishing the Webster-Kirkwood Times, retired in 2020. He has written poetry off and on throughout his life, but it became a stronger focus in the years since 2000. The 28 poems in “Square Miles & Roundabouts” are themed around places he has lived, traveled or experienced. The book includes photographs taken by Bitikofer.
The book will be available for purchase at the reading, and is also available at The Novel Neighbor and The Webster Groves Bookshop.