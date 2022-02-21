Former Webster-Kirkwood Times publisher Dwight Bitikofer will share some poems from his book, “Square Miles & Roundabouts,” on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., at the Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves. Bitikofer will be available after the reading for questions and signing books.
Due to the limited space, RSVPs are appreciated by calling the shop at 314-968-1185 or reserving a spot online via webstergrovesbookshop.com. Drop-ins are also welcome, subject to space availability. All visitors are expected to wear face masks.
Bitikofer has written poetry off and on throughout his life. He has been active in St. Louis poetry circles during the past two decades, and currently serves as president emeritus for the St. Louis Poetry Center’s board of directors.
“Square Miles & Roundabouts” is a compilation of poems and photographs about places ranging from Bitikofer’s origin on a Kansas farm to places he has traveled. Bitikofer has shared poetry at open mics and other venues in London, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Key West, Hot Springs and at various St. Louis locations.