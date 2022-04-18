In honor of April being Poetry Month, the Webster Groves Arts Commission will stage three events throughout the month to celebrate the art of words.
There will be a poetry reading at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in the lower level of Le Macaron, 111 W. Lockwood Ave. Jazz musician Raven Wolf C. Felton Jennings will herald a half dozen local poets including Dwight Bitikofer, Rita Chapman, Ben Gaa, Antionetta Lopolito and Jason Vasser-Elong.
On Sunday, April 22, Susan Grigsby, a published children’s poet who lives in Webster Groves, will lead a Children’s Poetry Workshop at 1:30 p.m. at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
On Tuesday, April 26, there will be a Haiku workshop led by poet Ben Gaa open to all ages at 7 p.m. at the Webster Groves Public Library.