The baseball field at Webster Groves High School was officially renamed earlier this week in honor of a fallen World War I soldier.
Corp. Richard Kopplin Jr. of the Webster Groves High School class of 1917 enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating and shipped out with the 138th Infantry to France in the spring of 1918. There, he was one of 50 young soldiers killed in July of 1918 defending the town of Linthal in the Alsace region. Kopplin was the high school’s first WWI soldier killed in action. He is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood.
After his death, Kopplin’s classmates successfully petitioned to name the football field behind the high school in his honor and raised money for a granite marker at the corner of East Bradford and Plymouth avenues.
Though the marker remains, the field was later paved over for a student parking lot. Kopplin’s memory was nearly forgotten until 2018 — 100 years after the end of WWI — when the mayor of Linthal, France, sent a letter to Webster Groves High School in honor of Kopplin and the other young men who died defending the town. The letter piqued the interest of military history teacher Terry Verstraete.
“I didn’t know anything about Richard Kopplin. I didn’t even know about the marker,” said Verstraete. “I started doing research and I found out about what his classmates did for him.”
To honor the fallen soldier, Verstraete went before the school board to suggest renaming Plymouth Field to Kopplin Field. The board unanimously approved the renaming earlier this year.
“The plaque is already there. I thought, ‘Why not name that field after somebody who sacrificed for the community?” said Verstraete.
Verstraete was joined in his efforts by school parents Rebecca and Eric Stisser, who lead a campaign that has raised over $200,000 for improvements to the baseball field. Rebecca Stisser, a graduate of Webster Groves High School herself, said she was unaware of the history tied to the granite marker.
“My whole high school career and living in the community, I had never noticed this literal cornerstone, and I had never known there was a namesake for it. Then we talked to Terry and learned about it,” she said. “We just raised money for renovations, so it was a last-minute bonus to learn that this whole piece of land used to be named for Kopplin and return that dedication to him.”
The field was formally dedicated in Kopplin’s honor at a ceremony on Monday, May 9, including a plaque presented for a future new entrance.