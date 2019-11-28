I have been seeing a lot of squawking about the service changes to MetroBus. As a 41-year rider of the system, I too have seen my share of service changes and yes, some were not very good.
There are several issues that make people decide if they want to ride the bus or drive. Constant, direct service. And it needs to be advertised, not kept secret.
The Twin Oaks (MetroBus Route #58X) now exits Interstate 44 at Kingshighway and heads to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the Central West end. The big plus for our seniors that want to get out for a summer walk in Forest Park, the route would get them within a few minutes walking distance from the entrance to Forest Park. It’s also good for anyone who works at Barnes.
If the line was an all day express route like the #58 Chesterfield Valley bus, then some could even use the line for access to physical therapy at the complex, or if someone has a doctor’s appointment, but doesn’t have a car.
I wish the Twin Oaks line did run all day, and even on the weekends so that those who live in Kirkwood but have to work at Barnes on Saturdays would be able to whisk down I-44 straight to work.
I am pleased that Sunday service has increased. That is a plus for those who visit here that want to go to church. In Kirkwood and Webster Groves, we need to increase service even more. I proposed a route for MetroBus to look at called the Museum and Church Connector, which would operate out of the Call-A-Ride Garage. It would go from the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station, head down Hanley, then over to Marshall to Summit, and then would follow the old route of the former #56 Manchester Kirkwood streetcar line. It would then terminate at the Museum of Transport.
