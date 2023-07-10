Cat Neville eats, sleeps and breathes St. Louis. Since 2022, the Emmy-winning co-founder of Sauce and Feast magazines has been promoting the Gateway City to travelers and residents alike as vice president of communications for tourism group Explore St. Louis.
Neville’s enthusiasm for toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake makes it easy to forget she’s not a native St. Louisan. An Army brat born in Germany, Neville has lived all over the world. But when she moved to the area for a job, she fell in love all things St. Louis.
“There is so much creativity going on here — everything from people making clothes and jewelry to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to so many wonderful restaurants,” she said. “So much of what defines America has a tie to St. Louis because of our location along the river. I encourage people to really deeply explore our history and understand the role we played, and that we currently play, in telling that story.”
The historical connection is why Neville recommends visiting the Gateway Arch — even for locals. Many St. Louisans, she said, haven’t visited the Arch since they were kids, and it’s a whole new experience today.
“A lot of people think, ‘I went up into the Arch when I was 10, so I’m good.’ But there’s a brand new museum, and they relaunched the Arch Grounds during the pandemic,” said Neville. “They take the perspectives of indigenous people and the French and Spanish traders who were here and give a really interesting look at the history, from when Pierre Laclède founded the town all the way through when the Arch was built.”
Visitors to the Arch can also enjoy a riverboat cruise. Hop aboard a traditional paddle boat and learn about the history of the Mississippi River and its role in settling St. Louis.
“Some are one-hour boat tours. Others are dinner cruises, drag cruises, whiskey cruises … If you go on one at night, seeing the city reflected in the river is beautiful,” said Neville.
Another quintessential St. Louis activity, said Neville, is sports viewing. In addition to catching a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, she implores residents to check out the new soccer stadium, Citypark — even for those who aren’t sports fans.
“It’s a glorious stadium. I’m struck by how intentional and how thoughtful they were in not just designing it, but in curating the culinary program with all local vendors and tying its public art to the history of the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood,” she said. “I think they did an exceptional job making the stadium not just a place where games would be held, but a place that reflects the culture and history of St. Louis. And it’s also the only all women-owned soccer franchise in Major League Soccer.”
A little further west, City Foundry offers 17 local restaurants and “beautifully curated” shops featuring local artisans. Also nearby is the recently renovated Union Station, offering a full-day experience with an aquarium, zip line, giant ferris wheel and The Soda Fountain, a restaurant serving up giant milkshakes with enough toppings to be considered a separate dessert. There’s also a new soccer-themed pub, The Pitch, to complement a trip to Citypark.
City of the Arts
Another recent addition to the St. Louis scene is the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, which opened to much acclaim in 2021. The state-of-the-art facility has since become home to many of the Webster-Kirkwood area’s most influential theater groups, including Stages St. Louis.
For a classic St. Louis theater experience, The Muny in Forest Park has musicals scheduled all the way through late August. Show up early for an attempt at the free seats in the back, or purchase tickets online at muny.org. Also in Forest Park, the Saint Louis Art Museum is always free and hosts an ever-changing collection of exhibits.
Walls Off Washington is a public art installation of 20 thought-provoking murals by renowned local and regional artists. The murals are painted on — and off — walls between Josephine Baker Boulevard to North Leonard Avenue, and Locust Street to Sam Shepard Boulevard.
Music lovers can look forward to Music at the Intersection, returning for its third year Sept. 9 and 10 in the Grand Center Arts District. During the weekend, more than 50 national, regional and local artists are scheduled to perform across four stages throughout the district.
“It’s a great way to celebrate the roots of American music through the lens of St. Louis,” said Neville.
Fun for Kids
For those with children seeking summer fun, St. Louis is a bastion of entertainment. In addition to the many free things to do in Forest Park — including the Saint Louis Zoo, the Missouri History Museum and the Saint Louis Science Center — Neville highly recommends checking out The Magic House in Kirkwood.
“It’s not the same Magic House from when we were kids. It’s more than just
the ball you put your hand on to make your hair stand up — though they do have that still,” she said.
Many might not know that The Magic House builds its own exhibits, which then tour nationally at similar facilities all over the country. A new cultural immersion area is constantly changing and shows kids what life is like in other countries, from the foods people eat to how their homes are set up. At its satellite workspace on Delmar Boulevard, MADE for Kids is a 7,000-square-foot makerspace where kids can use their creativity to make crafts and even practice entrepreneurship.
For kids into animals and the environment, the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park offers tours and the chance to see and learn about raptors up close and in person. On a similar note, the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka offers tours and special events to meet wolves, foxes, painted dogs and other protected wildlife.
Shaw Nature Reserve, an extension of the Missouri Botanical Garden, offers a wonderful chance to get outside for a walk or hike through the woodlands. Grant’s Farm also offers an amazing array of interactive animal experiences — and free beer for adults. And, of course, no summer is complete without a visit to the world-class Saint Louis Zoo.
Ryze Adventure Park in Maryland Heights is one of St. Louis’ best kept secrets, according to Neville. Anchored by a four-story tower, this outdoor “giant jungle gym” features zip lines, a ropes course, mini golf and more for a day of fun for all ages and skill levels.
Fine Dining & Sweet Treats
Traipsing around town can work up an appetite. Fortunately, St. Louis boasts a huge assortment of restaurants representing any cuisine imaginable.
For classic American fare and monstrous root beer floats, Fitz’s Bottling Company is a win for kids and parents alike. Visit the branch in the vibrant Delmar Loop to check out vintage bottling equipment right there in the restaurant — and don’t forget to snap a picture with the Chuck Berry statue outside.
For interesting food and creative cocktails, The Lucky Accomplice on South Jefferson Avenue is Neville’s pick. The selections at this modern American hole-in-the-wall are rooted in elevated locally-driven fare.
The Webster-Kirkwood area features cuisine from some of St. Louis’ most lauded chefs. Neville recommends Olive and Oak, along with its partner restaurants The Clover & The Bee and O+O Pizza. Right next door is Robust Bistro & Wine Bar. Down on Big Bend is Balkan Treat Box, featuring traditional Balkan food by James Beard semifinalist Loryn Nalic, as well as family favorite The Frisco Barroom.
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, a seafood restaurant in the Benton Park neighborhood, offers the freshest seafood around, flown in daily from the east coast. Neville is looking forward to the opening of Four Hands Brewing Company in Kirkwood, which will feature a full menu from Peacemaker.
Also in Kirkwood, pick up a sweet treat at Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Ice Cream, offering classic flavors, unique specialty flavors and boozy blends for adults. Neville also recommends dropping by Nathaniel Reid Bakery for a world-class pastry, cookie or savory sandwich from the award-winning chef.
And any St. Louisan knows no summer is complete without a visit to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
Where to Find More
Outside of Neville’s personal picks, there’s so much more to explore in St. Louis. For more ideas on how to make the most out of a staycation, visit explorestlouis.com.
“There’s so much I want people to know about this city,” said Neville. “When I travel, I’m looking for authentic, real people and real experiences that are an extension of where they live and their day to day — and St. Louis delivers that, whether you’re going to Cherokee Street, Webster, Kirkwood … All these pockets have their own flavor, but what seems to be the common denominator is innovation and creativity.”