I am an 83-year-old engineer who worked on U.S. fighter aircraft at McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Corporation.
I am thankful for living in America, which has democracy and freedom, and is where people can find their paths to achieve their goals and their dreams! May God always bless America!
I am thankful for dear ole Kirkwood. May God always bless dear Kirkwood!
My grandfather — the honest, decent, good and hard working Andrew Reeves (Gasoline Andy) — had the first filling station in Kirkwood. The year was 1911.
I met my wife, Nancy, at the Kirkwood Public Library, where she was working. The year was 1959. I always remind my two children and grandchildren of the significance of the great Kirkwood Public Library and of their being alive!
I am thankful for a very caring and fun family!
Every day I try to remember the poignant saying that goes, “Hours and flowers soon fade away ... ” to be thankful for every day that I am given on this great earth!
I played in four Thanksgiving Day Kirkwood-Webster alumni football games. Kirkwood won two and lost two. And wow, what a crowd! For all four games I wore my father’s (who is long deceased) shirt, which was, of course, red! Happy Thanksgiving!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood