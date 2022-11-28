I am an 83-year-old engineer who worked on U.S. fighter aircraft at McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Corporation. 

I am thankful for living in America, which has democracy and freedom,  and is where people can find their paths to achieve their goals and their dreams!  May God always bless America!  

I am thankful for dear ole Kirkwood. May God always bless dear Kirkwood!

My grandfather — the honest, decent, good and hard working Andrew Reeves (Gasoline Andy) — had the first filling station in Kirkwood. The year was 1911.

I met my wife, Nancy, at the Kirkwood Public Library, where she was working. The year was 1959. I always remind my two children and grandchildren of the significance of the great Kirkwood Public Library and of their being alive!

I am thankful for a very caring and fun family!

Every day I try to remember the poignant saying that goes, “Hours and flowers soon fade away ... ” to be thankful for every day that I am given on this great earth!

I played in four Thanksgiving Day  Kirkwood-Webster alumni football games. Kirkwood won two and lost two. And wow, what a crowd! For all four games I wore my father’s (who is long deceased) shirt, which was, of course, red! Happy Thanksgiving!  

Dick Reeves

Kirkwood