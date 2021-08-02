I couldn’t help but chuckle as I observed all the “Vote No on Prop 1” signs on my recent drive through Webster Park. One notes the Webster Park neighborhood would be unaffected by the zoning change that would bring denser housing to the majority of Webster Groves’ neighborhoods.
It struck me, too, that there’s plenty of room in Webster Park to build the housing that the city so desperately wants to jam in the A4 zone. Think what could be accomplished if only some of the Webster Park residents would sell (donate?) a quarter acre of their one or two!
Then, I open the WKT to see a full-page ad paid for by the city supporting the zoning “edit” even as I read elsewhere that the mayor and another council member who oppose the change have been kept from explaining their position on the city’s website (also paid for by the city). Sometimes, if it weren’t for the irony making me laugh, the hypocrisy would make me cry.
Tim Keeney
Webster Groves