There simply is no scenario that offers realistic financial reasoning for a “No” vote on Prop 1. Let’s examine the process for a builder/developer:
First, they must acquire a property on one of Webster’s smaller lots (because these are the only lots that would be set aside for duplexes) and they must do so at a price that makes this scenario viable. As of today, the least expensive single-family home in Webster is $145,000 — a charming small bungalow with an inviting covered front porch.
Then there are demolition costs to destroy the home. Then infrastructure expenses (sewer, water, etc.) to make the property suitable for a two-story, two-family building. Then the actual construction costs — most likely exorbitant with current and future building material prices. And then there are marketing, real estate commission and other miscellaneous expenditures. Oh, and don’t forget the profit margin, which is why this has all happened in the first place.
Now who believes that one-half of this brand new duplex will be priced lower than the $145,000 for the cute little bungalow?
“No” voters insist that Webster Groves does not have sufficient diversity, both in population and housing stock. Really? Webster already has a beautiful 55-plus apartment community, at least one complex specifically marketed to college students and young adults, lots of cute post-war brick homes popular with first-time buyers and empty nesters, at least two retirement communities and a multitude of homes suitable for growing families. That’s a lot of choices for a small suburb, and those choices are available right now, without increasing density.
There is already plenty of “diversity” and uncrowded charm in our housing stock. Vote “Yes” on Prop 1 and keep it that way.
J.E. Lerch
Webster Groves