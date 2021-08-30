Calling all artists — registration for the National Museum of Transportation Plein Air art event is now open through Sept. 18.
On Sept. 25, registered artists will converge at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m., with submissions accepted between 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Artwork will go on display at the museum, and the art piece awarded “Best in Show” will receive a cash prize of $350. Second and third places will receive $250 and $100, respectively.
Register online at tnmot.org/product/2021-plein-air-art-event.