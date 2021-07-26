Kirkwood resident Sandy Haynes has an invitation for all local artists: “Come paint with us.”
Alongside other creative compatriots, Haynes is part of a group which meets weekly to paint, often outdoors and surrounded by nature. The group is an offshoot of the Missouri Plein Air Painters Association and has been meeting for over five years.
“The original group meets on Sundays, and some of us still go to that. But a lot of us couldn’t make it on Sundays, so we decided that we could go out in the middle of the week,” said Haynes. “We have become a very close group. We’re friends as well as painters.”
Haynes’ group currently meets Tuesday mornings, with set up beginning between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Together, the group travels around the Webster Groves and Kirkwood areas, painting natural scenes and interesting landmarks. They’ve been to Blackburn Park, the Kirkwood Farmers Market, Emmenegger Park, Queeny Park, Laumeier Sculpture Park and other outdoor locations. A favorite has been the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.
While plenty of activities were put on hold in 2020, Haynes’ group took advantage of its plein air setting and continued meeting through the pandemic.
“That’s one thing we actually could do,” she said. “Because we were outside and (social) distancing, we could still paint, and that was really a joy.”
Around 15 regular members meet weekly, with additional folks popping in and out. Most work with oils, though some bring pencils or watercolor paints.
All group members are also part of the Heartland Art Club at 101 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. Many participate in local plein air events, such as Paint Webster — as well as some less-than-local events, such as the Steelville Spring Plein Air event in Steelville, Missouri.
Twelve female members of the group recently held a show at Grafica Fine Art in Webster Groves. In spring 2022, Haynes and members Mary Drastal and Judy Stroup will show their artwork at Powder Valley.
According to Haynes, meeting with a group of like-minded people helps motivate artists to improve their skills.
“Everyone says they’ll work on it when they find the time. If you don’t set the time to do it, you’re not going to find extra time,” she said. “You have to make an appointment with yourself. If you do it all the time, that’s the way to get good.”
Meeting times and dates may vary. Contact Sandy Haynes at sanso46@yahoo.com for more information.