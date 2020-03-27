I’ve stocked up on food and I am home isolating myself and my three kids, taking one day at a time. I hope many of you are doing the same. It is crucial that we do not overload our hospitals with the inevitable spread of COVID-19. The more we stay home and practice social distancing the more we are helping our doctors and nurses do their jobs.
Remember when it was hard to find toilet paper or bread at your local store? That was because everyone ran to get those items at the same time, and there wasn’t enough. That is what will happen in our hospitals because there are a limited number of ventilators. Stay home so that you will not unknowingly spread this virus. Many people may not show symptoms, but they can infect others just the same. Stay home, and if you have to go out, practice social distancing, wash your hands often and don’t touch your face.
This pandemic was inevitable. Our epidemiologists knew this was coming and tried to sound the alarm. Unfortunately, our federal government was not prepared to answer the call. This President gutted the pandemic response team in 2018. That team could have better prepared us and possibly slowed this pandemic down.
Personally, I am furious at the lack of response by our government and the mishandling of the tests. There seem to be few qualified people at the top to handle this nightmare and all of us will suffer because of it. Jobs lost, retirement plans severely impacted, and unnecessary deaths.
Enough is enough. Vote!
Kirkwood