Living across the street from Peace United Church of Christ on Lockwood in Webster, I’m disheartened that the church will be sold and may be torn down for redevelopment. My greatest concern is for all the big, beautiful trees on the church property. I fear they will be cut down and replaced largely with concrete and asphalt.
Perhaps what I love most about Webster is our trees — their size, their crown spread, their variety, their flowers, their lushness. As I walk and bicycle around the community, I admire their beauty and appreciate the joy they add to our lives here.
If the trees on the church property are cut down, I will mourn their loss like that of a loved one. I beg whatever developer who buys the property to save these majestic old trees.
Martha Schmitt - Webster Groves