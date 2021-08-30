Recently, there were some letters in the Webster-Kirkwood Times stating that Harmony Homes, a residential senior care facility in a neighborhood setting, is needed.
Of course, quality accommodations for our senior population are needed, but the business model isn’t the point of disagreement. The issues are the specific location of the development and the slippery slope of using special use permits. Building a commercial, overpopulated, environmentally negligent traffic hazard in the middle of an established, quiet and residential-zoned neighborhood threatens both the infrastructure and the character of the community. Is this the goal of special use permits?
Non-residents Chris Long and Bob DeClue of Harmony Homes have no proven track record operating a residential care facility. If Harmony Homes succeeds, the neighborhood is ruined by commercial infestation. If it fails, we’re stuck with a vacant, blighted development in a once peaceful and sought out neighborhood. Lose, lose.
That this development qualifies under a special use permit is highly questionable and was effectively challenged at the last council meeting. There are other, more appropriate locations for this endeavor. Please, save our neighborhood!
Barb Eaton
Briar Hill Farm, Kirkwood