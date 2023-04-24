I’m upset about the recent trend in Webster Groves where people are telling me how to take care of my property. Excuse me for not jumping on the bandwagon of letting my lawn grow wild and unkempt. I take pride in having a nice lawn and I enjoy cutting it often. It’s healthy for me to get outside and get some exercise, and I like how my yard looks when it’s well groomed.
To those who judge me for mowing my yard in April, I say this: Leave me alone. Keep your signs out of my yard. The bees and wild animals will be fine, and I’m not going to change how I take care of my home because it is popular. Please respect my choices.
Edward Stoller
Webster Groves