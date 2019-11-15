Children love dogs and, in their exuberance, will sometimes give them some unwanted attention.
Manchester resident Kip Fechner has a 15-month old granddaughter and two small dogs.
“She had just started walking and she was just too rough with the dogs,” Fechner said. “She thought they were big toys and would grab their necks or tails, and they would just put up with it. I was terrified she would get bitten,” she said.
Fechner visited the library to look for a book that dealt with that type of behavior, but found nothing on the topic of children and proper behavior toward pets.
She decided to write her own book, titled “Please Love Me Like I Love You.”
“I read to my grandchildren all the time, and learned that it is better if you rhyme, but not a forced rhyme,” she said. “It has to be natural and flowing.”
Illustrations would be a large part of the book, so she asked her sister, Webster Groves resident Janis Dillon, if she would do the honors.
“I told her I wanted to write a book to teach toddlers and young children up to five years old the proper behavior with dogs,” Fechner said.
Dillon, recently retired from the Clayton Public School District, agreed to come on board.
“As a child I loved art, and took all the classes I could,” she said. “I recently got into watercolors which goes really well in this book.”
During her tenure as a teacher, Dillon traveled to Reggio Emilia, a small town in northern Italy, which is “world renown for its early childhood artistic approach to art and nature.”
She brought the information back and taught both in her classroom and now in the new book. Once the text was down, Fechner and Dillon set about finding the right pictures to go with the words by looking through magazines and books. They ended up with 25 pictures.
“Angela Ponder, our graphic designer, took the pictures and photographed them,” Fechner said. “Then Jan did the paintings.”
Many of the dogs shown are from their families. The basset hound on the cover was Fechner’s and Dillon’s childhood dog, Schultz.
Fechner’s two dogs, Roxanne, a Jack Russell terrier, and Sheba, a rat terrier, and Dillon’s dog, Ava, also a basset hound, are among the other dogs featured.
“I did not want to depict a child being rough with a dog,” Dillon said. “I wanted to show positive behavior, like kids petting or holding them.”
“One phrase in the book is ‘Don’t poke or touch my eyes! That makes me cry! I am so happy to see you and that’s the reason why. Please love me like I love you,’ and I wanted a picture of a blue-eyed husky,” Fechner said.
Responses from children have been more than positive, they said.
“We’ve enjoyed reading it to our grandchildren and watching them change their behavior,” Dillon said. “I have a seven-year-old grandson and a granddaughter who’s four, and he reads it to her.”
The process, including writing, illustrating and printing, took a year. Fechner’s company Advertisers Printing did the printing and binding.
“I self-published because I wanted Jan to do the illustrations,” Fechner said. “Some publishers want to pick their own illustrators, and can take a year to get back to you.”
The sisters began selling their book a month ago. It is available at The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves and the Mercy Hospital Gift Shop in Creve Coeur.
They have also given copies to several area preschools and kindergartens, including St. Gerard Majella Preschool and Kindergarten, St. Thomas Holy Spirit Preschool, Sacred Heart Preschool and Tillman School Kindergarten.
On Nov. 21, they will present the book to children and parents at Webster Presbyterian Preschool.
For more information on how to purchase “Please Love Me Like I Love You,” visit www.kipf@att.net, www.judillon@sbcglobal.net or www.petkindnesspress.com