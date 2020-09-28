Kirkwood is once again planning on raising the cost of residential trash collection starting Oct. 1. Quoting Mayor Griffin: “... the service provided ... is excellent and superior to private carriers.” What a joke! Please, please, get out of the utility business entirely and contract with private providers!
Kirkwood-provided services are incompetent and overpriced. I resorted to a backup power generator years ago because outages were so common in Kirkwood Electric’s territory and still are.
As far as trash service goes, compare Kirkwood’s service to the private carrier service in Webster Groves. Using Kirkwood’s Oct. 1, 2020, cost compared to Webster’s cost through mid-2021:
• Kirkwood monthly fee for 95-gallon cart: $32.23
• Webster monthly fee for 96-gallon cart: $23.34
• Kirkwood yard waste: $12.27 for five 30-gallon bags
• Webster yard waste: free (96 gallon cart provided), 30- to 45-gallon bags/60-pound bundles accepted
• Kirkwood bulk pickup: $20 per item or load — 2 cubic yard maximum/no remodeling debris allowed. Claim they will provide twice a year free bulk pickup. No info on quantity.
• Webster bulk pickup: free, 3 cubic yard maximum per week. Remodeling debris: free, 60-pound limit. Appliances: free, must schedule.
Also, Webster Groves senior citizens (65-plus) get a 10% discount. And, if you like seeing people’s eyes roll back in their heads, ask any Kirkwood resident what it’s like to try and pack tree limbs into a paper bag!
Please, please Kirkwood, get out of the utility business. I’m sure you can find another way to pay for all your pet projects and retirement funds.
By the way, if you purchased nine packs of Kirkwood yard waste bags, you would spend double what a Webster senior citizen would pay for annual service.
Jim Martin
Kirkwood