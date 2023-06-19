Is the city of Webster Groves waiting until a child on a bike falls in the hole in the middle of Sylvester Avenue before they fix it? For several weeks, there has been a hole in the middle of the street, one block south of the library. The hole is over a sinkhole. There is a tall orange traffic cone over it. Cars swerve to miss the cone, and occasionally someone moves the cone so cars can get by easily. Then someone moves the cone back over the hole because kids enjoy riding their bicycles and skateboards down the hill, and the hole could cause a fall.
I called the city to ask them to fix it, but no repair yet. I understand why the city is slow to fix this hole — it is on top of what looks like a large sinkhole. But Webster city workers, please start planning a long-term repair and do a short-term fix in the interim. Thanks.
Jackie Schirn - Webster Groves