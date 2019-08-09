Just read the very informative article called, “Gardeners Beware” (WKT, Aug. 2 issue) by Mr. Don Corrigan. Thank you for a great description on this unusual beast’s habits and anatomy.
But pleeeeease, dear readers, do not trap, kill or relocate them! Armadillos are not going to hurt us, they’re just trying to get their groove on like every other living being on this planet. When a wild animal is relocated from their known habitat into a strange environment, it’s downright cruel.
Relocating any wild animal exposes them to a slow death when they try to forage for food, water and shelter that has already been claimed by the existing wildlife. That’s why all animal mums rock! Just like us, they have taught their babies how to survive within the familiar habitat that they have been raised.
Gardening problems with these “little armored ones?” Place a fence around the area, 18-inches into the ground and at a 45 degree angle outwards to prevent both digging & climbing access. They’ll move on to another patch that is more hospitable to their worm and grub feeding. Vinegar soaked rags are also a great deterrent around the perimeter.
Finally, it’s going to be OK. The risk of the armadillo giving you leprosy is very, very low (do a Google search).
This prehistoric looking wild animal is not here to kill us or spread a horrible bacterium to our families or pets. Just don’t eat them, play with them or otherwise invite them to dinner.
Gail Abbott - Rock Hill