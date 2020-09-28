Park playgrounds are now open to children in Kirkwood, Webster Groves and all 55 St. Louis County sites.
Playgrounds in all Webster Groves public parks opened on Sept. 15.
“We are counting on our families to use this equipment with recommended safe practices for avoiding contact with the coronavirus,” the city said.
Those practices include: social distancing; wearing a mask at all times; and using disinfectant wipes to lessen a child’s contact with the virus.
In Kirkwood, the playgrounds at Kirkwood, Walker, McEntee and Meacham parks are open. The playgrounds are sanitized on Mondays and Thursdays and may be closed during that process.
Signs are posted at all playgrounds with hours and reminders for everyone to practice social distancing and hygiene during and after using the playgrounds.
The St. Louis County Parks Department reopened playgrounds on Monday, Sept. 21. Playgrounds will be disinfected several times a week. Signs will be placed at each playground site reminding visitors to stay home if sick, maintain six feet of distance from others and wash or sanitize hands regularly. Masks are required except on children while playing.