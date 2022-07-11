Webster Groves marketing agency Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., will host a round robin pickleball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation.
The agency will host roughly 44 pickleball teams. Festivities will include live music, food, snacks, drinks, pop-up shops, a hula hoop show, a small petting park and other family-friendly fun.
Both experienced and new pickleball players are encouraged to participate. Register online at tinyurl.com/59fnt632. The deadline is July 20.
For more information about the tournament, email sharon@digitalstrike.com.