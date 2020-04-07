The Kirkwood School District bands aren’t going to let social distancing stop the music. Director of Bands Rebecca C. Friesen recently announced a new movement to replace Thursday night community gatherings at Kirkwood Plaza.
For the Thursday Night Concert Series, Friesen is encouraging current and past Kirkwood music students, friends and family to play music from their front porches to fill the Kirkwood area with music.
The very first porch concert will take place this Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. with “Ode to Joy.” Next week, on Thursday, April 16, the music selection will be “Hail Kirkwood!” More music to be announced.
Basic sheet music can be downloaded at www.kirkwoodschools.org/Page/9258, but Friesen encourages musicians to get creative and create their own arrangements.