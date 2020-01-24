I want to propose a plan most people could agree upon, namely the planting of trees. Recent studies assert that planting a trillion trees worldwide would eliminate the projected growth in carbon dioxide without turning our economy on its head like a fossil fuel ban would do.
Adding trees would pose a relatively inexpensive burden for the federal budget. It would also provide food, shade, beauty and ultimately, wood products. If planting were done by a Works Progress Administration-type of agency, there would also be increased employment.
The only criticism I’ve seen is the program would only be 33 and one-third percent effective in removing carbon dioxide, which I regard as an endorsement, not a criticism. So why not?
Glendale