After strong opposition from a group of residents, the Shrewsbury Plan Commission has delayed making a recommendation to the board of aldermen for a gas station that would be at located 7405 Watson Road within The Center at Kenrick.
The proposal, submitted by developer Kenrick PM, LLC, is being tabled indefinitely, awaiting either a full submittal by the applicant or an alternative proposal.
“At this point, we have no word on when that might take place,” said City Administrator Jonathan Greever.
According to Greever, the plan commission identified several additional items that must be completed before the board can issue a recommendation including a light study, sound study and traffic plan. He added that many residents in the neighboring Villas at Kenrick expressed strong opposition to the development.
In an email to the city, Don and Jackie Mueller of the Villas of Kenrick said:
“The entire block already is too congested for any more vehicles entering or leaving the businesses down there. There are at least four full-service stations within five minutes of this site.”
Kathleen Kearns, also of the Villas, said in an email that she was concerned about the potential environmental impact of underground gas tanks near a creek. She also said the station could add to existing traffic problems on Cardinal Glennon Drive and feared an increase in lighting and noise.
Location Issues
The Center at Kenrick is the strip shopping center to the north of the Walmart store located off of Watson Road. It houses an Aldi Food Market and other businesses.
During a June 30 public hearing, Sandeep Bhalla with Kenrick PM, LLC, said his plans were to locate a Phillips 66 service station, with gas pumps and an electric vehicle charging station, opposite Esse Health and in the middle of the shopping center parking lot.
Attorney Chet Pleban, who lives in the Villas at Kenrick condos, was concerned about the proposed location in the middle of a parking lot.
“This location is in a creek flood plain and there would be underground gas tanks. There also are electric easements and MSD maintenance easements nearby, and the site abuts a residential area and has other issues,” he said.
“People could be smoking cigarettes around gas tanks in the middle of the parking lot of a shopping mall, and there are legal reasons why this is a prohibited use,” Pleban continued.
He said the shopping center’s Community Improvement District bans its use as a truck stop.
“But there are 18-wheelers going through serving Aldi’s, and who would police them filling up at a service station?” Pleban asked. “And the project would be taking up a huge amount of off- street parking in that area.”
Brian McLain, president of the board of the Villas at Kenrick, which has 144 condominiums, said concerns are primarily with locating fuel tanks in a flood zone and spot zoning.