There is a prohibition on electronic signs within the boundaries of the Downtown Kirkwood Historic District, but it might be time to give it a bit of a stretch, according to the very body charged with enforcing it – the city council.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the electronic sign breaching the ban would be on the grounds of the city hall, facing Kirkwood Road. It would identify the city hall and discreetly announce city events.
It’s high time the city hall did something to identify itself to the passing citizenry, according to Council Member Nancy Luetzow.
“I’ve been pestering the city for years to put up a sign” she said at the council’s Nov. 7 work session.
Visitors to Kirkwood, or those just unfamiliar with the area, “don’t have any idea what this structure is. You have to look 20 or 30 feet up in the air to see (the letters) ‘Kirkwood City Hall’ just under the roof. There is no other indication that this is city hall,” said Luetzow.
The council members seemed to agree that it the city hall ought not to be difficult to find. They also seemed to agree it could be a good idea to give notice, in a discreet way, of coming events.
The key would be an understated, even reverential tone, Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes assured the council. In fact, the city would take as its model the five-line, text-only electronic sign on display at St. Gerard Majella church on Dougherty Ferry Road, he said. Flipping letters or streaming animation would be strictly out of the question, he said.
His staff has identified a site on the city hall grounds “where it can be seen well from virtually any direction, and not clutter or detract from the improvements in front of city hall, or the improvements at the intersections downtown,” Hawes told the council.
The spot is on the northeastern corner of the city hall grounds, just south of the entrance to the memorial walkway.
The sign need not be electronic, Hawes conceded. “It could be the type where you go out there and change the individual letters, though I’m not a big fan of those. They kind of look cheap to me and the letters tend to yellow.”
Luetzow agreed. An electronic sign “is common” these days as means of public communication, and would make a good fit with the city’s current array of informational tools.
“I think it’s one more way of informing citizens and visitors,” she said.
Council Member Maggie Duwe liked the fact that an electronic can change virtually instantaneously.
“I think it would be a good idea to have a sign that could change like that,” she said, snapping her fingers.
Hawes was charged with working out the particulars of building the sign. The cost is expected to be from $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the style and quality of brick chosen for the pedestal.
19th Amendment Celebration
Also during the work session, the council approved marching orders for Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Georgia Ragland, who will spearhead the city’s participation in the celebration of the centennial of women’s right to vote.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was given final ratification in August 1920, culminating 42 years of effort by proponents of women’s suffrage.
The amendment was approved by Congress on May 21, 1919; three months later Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify, providing the majority required for adoption.
Ragland said she will now organize a group to work out how to honor the occasion. Organizing events as well as participation in events sponsored by other groups (e.g., Black History Month) are all possibilities, she said.