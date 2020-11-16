The Kirkwood City Council on Nov. 5 entertained a hearing for a site plan and special-use permit for a coffee shop at 132 W. Monroe Ave.
The shop would make use of a former residence on the nearly 9,500-square-foot lot. The 1920s-era home was also formerly an optometrist’s office and currently serves as office space.
Applicants Olivia Oglesby and Chad Wible plan to add a front deck, a side walk-up window, a new trash enclosure and a landscaping strip. They also requested a special-use permit for outdoor seating and the use of outdoor speakers.
Use of the outdoor area would be restricted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Music would be permitted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
According to current zoning codes, due to parking limitations on the lot, the shop would only be allowed to seat 12 people on the deck. Oglesby said she intends to consult with neighboring businesses about sharing lots to increase parking and add more seats to the deck area.
In addition to coffee, the shop will serve breakfast and lunch, including sandwiches, open-face toasts, overnight oats, paninis and salads.
Council Member Liz Gibbons spoke in favor of the project.
“Olivia is just a wonderful person. It would be such a benefit to Kirkwood, and it would preserve one of our old houses. I think it’s a really delightful addition,” Gibbons said.
Council Member Mark Zimmer added that he “can’t wait to enjoy the coffee.”
Platinum Tinting
The council also heard from Andrew Wiskoski during a hearing for a vehicle window-tinting operation proposed for 538 Leffingwell Ave., Suite D.
Wiskoski requested a special-use permit to operate Platinum Tinting as the fifth of five tenants in the building. The remaining tenants are warehouse-office combinations.
According to recommendations from the planning and zoning commission, Platinum Tinting may have no more than three vehicles on the lot at any time, and no vehicle may park there overnight. Wiskoski said he only takes customers by appointment so the restrictions are not a concern.
First readings for both projects are scheduled for the Kirkwood City Council meeting on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.