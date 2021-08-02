Following a narrow 5-4 vote, the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission will not recommend the approval of a special use permit for the hotly-contested Harmony Homes project, an assisted living facility proposed for 600 N. Ballas Road.
A room full of spectators and over two hours of mostly negative comments from neighbors during the commission’s meeting on July 21 were enough to convince several planning and zoning commission members to vote “no.” The vote contradicts a 2-1 decision in favor of Harmony Homes from a subcommittee formed in May to inform the full commission.
“Several of the planning and zoning members said in their comments that they came into the meeting for approval, but after hearing the public comments, changed their perspective,” said Mark Stitzlein, who lives adjacent to the site and has vocally opposed the project. “Going to that meeting and seeing that our opinion mattered was very gratifying.”
While the opinion of the planning and zoning commission may weigh on the minds of the Kirkwood City Council, the endorsement is not necessary for Harmony Homes to continue. According to a statement from developer Christopher Long, Harmony Homes leadership will continue to accept feedback from the community as the project moves forward to seek final approval from the council.
“Harmony Homes will continue to work closely with all Kirkwood leaders and decision makers, as well as neighbors, to move this project forward and address questions and concerns,” said Long. “We have been actively engaging with neighbors online, in one-on-one conversations and in group meetings to answer their questions about what plans can feasibly be implemented at this site and taken their feedback into consideration, adapting our site plans, architectural renderings, landscape design and results of our comprehensive traffic study based on these conversations we have had.”
Complaints from adjacent property owners at the meeting ranged from lighting and traffic to concerns with the size of the facility and fears it will change the area’s neighborhood feel. The property at 600 N. Ballas is zoned residential, though assisted living is permissible under that designation with a special use permit.
Long said Harmony Homes met all requirements for a special use permit in Kirkwood. While he respects the opinions of all who spoke at the meeting, his team feels these are speculative concerns.
“Unfortunately, we are concerned that the neighbors’ fears and self-interest influenced the outcome more than the best interests of the community, which should remain paramount when considering important projects such as this that not only meet the stated criteria under ordinance, but also are consistent with the city’s comprehensive and strategic plan for the future of Kirkwood and the betterment of its residents,” he said.
A special public hearing for Harmony Homes will be held at Kirkwood City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.