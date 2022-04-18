Despite protests from neighbors, the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission on April 6 voted unanimously to recommend a dog day care facility at 10936 Manchester Road.
Representatives from Kennelwood Pet Resorts, a local chain of dog boarding, grooming and training facilities, presented plans for a Kennelwood branch on March 2. The Kirkwood Kennelwood location would not offer overnight boarding, but would host “day camp” for dogs indoors.
While the facility itself is considered permitted use under Kirkwood’s zoning code, Kennelwood Pet Resorts must obtain a special use permit for its proposed outdoor dog yards. The company is proposing three dog yards to accommodate up to two dogs each at a time.
According to Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry, a noise study concluded that even with a maximum six dogs barking outside at once, noise levels would be within permitted ranges.
During the April 6 meeting, several residents of nearby Bradford Square Condominiums, 1030 N. Harrison Ave., expressed concerns with the project.
“I just moved into Bradford Square to continue my healing following an MS diagnosis,” said Alice Sydow. “I spend most of my days and evenings in bed. I need to sleep. I’m concerned that the barking of the dogs is going to interfere with my healing. I’m also concerned about the property value.”
Resident Steve Dowd also aired concerns about noise and property value. He supplied the commission with an audio clip of dogs barking outside of another Kennelwood facility in Ballwin, arguing the sound level would be similar at the Kirkwood location.
In rebuttal, Kennelwood Chief Development Officer Fiju Job pointed out that the Ballwin location offers outdoor dog day camp with several more dogs, unleashed and playing with each other.
“The Kirkwood location would be only two dogs (per yard) with a handler outside walking them back in. That recording by the resident is not applicable because it’s a completely different situation,” Job said.
Several residents also cited past problems with flooding in the area, fearing that the Kennelwood Pet Resorts location would add to the problem. But according to Job, Kennelwood submitted the plan to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, which agreed that the project will actually reduce runoff, as the turf for the dog yards will replace asphalt.
Kirkwood Director of Planning and Development Services Jonathan Raiche added that the planning and zoning commission does not have purview over stormwater reinforcement.
“The flooding is a documented issue. There is a designed solution for it, but there are other regional priorities,” said Raiche. “MSD is a taxing entity — they have their own funding. With all that said, it’s noted in the minutes. Staff will continue to relay this information to make sure they’re aware of the residents’ concern.”
Following a unanimous vote to recommend the project, Kennelwood Pet Resorts must now go to the Kirkwood City Council for final approval. The council will address the matter at its May 5 meeting.