Kirkwood could squeeze a bit more economic juice out of its downtown commercial district if it were a little smarter about the kind of development it encourages, according to a city planning consultant.
Downtown Kirkwood “is a pretty healthy mix overall,” said Catherine Hamacher, project manager for PGAV Planners and part of the team that presented the firm’s study of the city’s business center to the city council’s Jan. 16 work session.
“There are areas of little activity that present opportunities” downtown, Hamacher said. Some quadrants are dominated by professional offices, composing about 20% of all businesses downtown, she said. “Some people think of that negatively,” but “I think it is really an opportunity to capitalize on compatible uses.”
The offices bring new people downtown every day, Hamacher pointed out.
“An idea would be that the Special Business District partner with them to make sure their employees and customers know there are other places they could spend their money, since they’re going to be downtown anyway,” Hamacher said.
The city itself should stimulate activity downtown by encouraging more intensive uses for some relatively dormant properties, recommends the PGAV study, which was completed in December. Zoning ordinances should be changed to mandate commercial development along some stretches of Kirkwood Road in the downtown area — eliminating the option of residential construction.
Multi-family residential development, on the other hand, could help “put more feet on the ground” downtown, according to PGAV. To accommodate these new residents, and night time users of the train station, shops should be encouraged to keep later hours, and more pedestrian cut-throughs with adequate lighting and security should be built throughout the area, said PGAV.
Putting multi-family developments on old and under-used commercial tracts could rejuvenate these properties, and “put more feet on the ground” in the business district, according to the study.
Specifically, the UMB and Commerce bank properties on North Kirkwood Road (2.6 acres and 2.2 acres, respectively) could be rebuilt to accommodate not only the banks, but also retail space and up to 270 apartment units, said the study. Each apartment would produce $1,000 in annual sales for downtown business, said PGAV.
“A development of this density in such a central location in Downtown Kirkwood has the potential to dramatically change the look and feel of this more auto-centric portion of the downtown,” said the study.
Perhaps anticipating the PGAV study, two developers on Nov. 6 presented the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission with a proposal to build a 178-unit high-rise apartment complex on the UMB property. It is pending.
The idea PGAV seems particularly keen on is a “boutique” hotel — a small (56 rooms), upscale hostelry that could accommodate visitors to downtown, particularly users of Kirkwood’s train station. Combining a rail excursion with an overnight stay, browsing the shops and restaurants, would be a natural attraction for the downtown, according to the study.