What, you ask, do Walden Pond and Walker Lake in Kirkwood have in common? Several things come to mind — foremost are the woods nearby. Places where people can retreat from the business around them and renew their spirits. That is what folks need, particularly in this time of emotional difficulty, but also in Emerson and Thoreau’s time.
“In the wildness is the preservation of the world,” penned Henry David Thoreau’s famous essay “Walking.” The woods were a place that he could rejuvenate himself. For the last 37 years, I have found a similar renewal walking with my wife, Sandy, and our dogs.
Now comes a spokesman for GORC (Gateway Off-Road Cyclists) Gravity, also a Kirkwood resident, to develop the woods east of the rifle range and adjacent to the soccer/baseball/softball fields at Kirkwood Park into a mountain bike facility utilizing perhaps 10 acres of Kirkwood’s Walden Woods.
There has been little or no public notice of these plans and little transparency from the Kirkwood Park Board. In my view, this proposal made last Tuesday to the board will cause irreparable damage to a unique area of our city. I ask each Kirkwood citizen to become informed and work to stop this loss of quietude and retreat.
Please write the park board and ask that your letter be forwarded to the board by our new director, Mr. Kyle Henke, at: henkekk@kirkwoodmo.org. Secondly, alert your friends and neighbors.
Don Oliver
Kirkwood