Just 25 minutes from the Webster-Kirkwood area, Kimmswick, Missouri, features 30 unique shops, quaint restaurants, a winery and history galore.
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Kimmswick, including numerous annual events that attract thousands to the area. Support young business owners on the streets of Kimmswick with the third annual Young Entrepreneur’s Arts & Crafts Fair on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants 17 and under will be selling jewelry, art, photography, baked goods and more.
Calling all witches! Set your clocks for the Witches’ Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 14. Get dressed up for bewitching girls’ night on the town for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available beginning Aug. 26.
Continue the Halloween fun with the annual Apple Butter Festival on Oct. 28 and 29. This event, featuring vendors and all things apple butter, draws crowds of over 100,000 annually.
Come on down to Kimmswick on Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., for the Christmas Open House. Enjoy a parade at 11 a.m. and shops open for extended hours to make holiday shopping a breeze.
Don’t forget to pop in The Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery, 6116 2nd Street, famous for the Levee High Caramel Apple Pecan Pie.
Visit gokimmswick.com or call 636-464-6464 for more information.