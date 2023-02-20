Reedy Press has released its newest local interest book, “Places to Pray: Holy Sites in Catholic Missouri,” by Patrick Murphy of Webster Groves.
“Places to Pray” takes readers to Catholic churches, shrines, convents and monasteries throughout Missouri. Murphy tells their stories and captures their beauty in a rich collection of photographs.
Readers will explore the architectural marvels of the cathedrals of St. Louis and Kansas City, and visit neighborhood parishes that proudly hold on to the ethnic flavors of their founders. In addition to visiting holy sites, the book offers chapters on a range of topics unique to Catholicism, which are often misunderstood, even by Catholics.
“Places to Pray” is intended for readers of all faiths and walks of life who are tempted to experience realms beyond those offered by daily life.
The book is available wherever books are sold, or order directly at patrickmurphyauthor.com.
Upcoming Signings
• The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (Rectory), 17 Joy Ave., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.
• The Kerry Cottage, 113 N. Kirkwood Road, Saturday, March 14, noon to 2 p.m.