Ace right-handed pitcher Maddie Buske’s warmup session prior to facing Pattonville was typical. But that may be good for the Webster Groves High School junior.
What transpired after the Suburban Conference Red Pool girls softball game started was near perfection. Buske hurled her second no-hitter this season, leading Webster Groves to an 8-0 victory over Pattonville on Senior Day at Plymouth Field on Oct. 8.
Buske’s first no-hitter was an 11-0 win over Mehlville at Plymouth Field on Sept. 10. The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“My warmups weren’t the best, but when I don’t have good warmups, I do better in the game,” Buske said. “It was weird. When I got out there in the first inning, I felt pretty good.”
Buske recorded a season-high 15 strikeouts, no walks and two batters reached base on errors. She threw 86 pitches, 65 for strikes. She had 17 first-pitch strikes of the 23 batters she faced.
Buske only had one three-ball count and that led to a strikeout. Buske said her curveball and screwball were unhittable against Pattonville (11-10-1, 2-5).
“It’s really important because it helps me boost my confidence because I’m ahead on the count,” Buske said. “I don’t have to worry about being behind and walking the batter.”
Webster Groves Coach Bryan Gibson said two of his two assistant coaches and former ace pitchers, Emma Buckles and Madyson Stallcup, have worked with Buske.
“She’s thrown really well all year,” Gibson said. “She had a little extra life on the ball today. Her movement was good. She’s got really good life on the ball. It’s breaking hard, especially away.”
“Her curveball is outstanding,” Gibson added. “Madyson has helped her with her changeup and it’s become a pretty viable pitch. She’s able to move the ball in a lot of directions and change speeds, so she doesn’t have to rely on pure velocity. Pattonville has put up a lot of runs this year. That’s a pretty solid team over there. She shut them down. She had a nice rhythm, you could tell. She had a really good rhythm and I think that contributed well.”
Webster Groves (14-6 overall, 5-1 in league through Oct. 9), the defending conference and Class 4 district champions, was to take its six-game winning streak to play at Northwest-Cedar Hill (21-3, 7-0) for the conference title on Oct. 10.
Webster Groves, which boasts nine seniors, likely will be the favorite to win the upcoming Class 4 District 4 Tournament from Oct. 16-18 at Plymouth Field. The seed meeting was held on Oct. 9. The other teams are the same as last fall at the same venue — Kirkwood, Nerinx Hall, Ladue, and St. Joseph’s Academy.